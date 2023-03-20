Green Alpha Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital makes up approximately 1.5% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HASI. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI opened at $23.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 18.57 and a quick ratio of 18.57. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $49.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 326.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, insider Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 549,894 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,464.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan D. Nickey bought 2,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,637.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $49,921.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 549,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,464.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,087 shares of company stock worth $170,101. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

