Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 1,033 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. JinkoSolar comprises approximately 1.5% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of JinkoSolar worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

JinkoSolar Profile

Shares of JKS opened at $42.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $76.92.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

