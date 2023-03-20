Green Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires 4,184 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the quarter. SunPower makes up approximately 1.6% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,318,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 370.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 887,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 698,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 203.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,182,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 418.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 396,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 320,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

Insider Activity at SunPower

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 7,500 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,416.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunPower Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPWR. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.