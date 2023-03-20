Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 42,381 Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,381 shares during the period. Horizon Technology Finance accounts for approximately 1.9% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 9.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $10.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $304.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.17. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.27%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 155.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 18,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.03 per share, with a total value of $201,297.50. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 144,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,772.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.