Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 1,020 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 118,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 3.3% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Citigroup by 16,821.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,594 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 43.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,239 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management LP increased its position in Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the second quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after buying an additional 2,990,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $133,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $44.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $86.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.38. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $58.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

