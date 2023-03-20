International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Boosted by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 1.9% of Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $123.69 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.16.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

