Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Has $4.03 Million Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. ABB makes up approximately 2.5% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in ABB during the second quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

NYSE ABB opened at $31.99 on Monday. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

