Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 500 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF makes up 1.0% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.05% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,014,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after buying an additional 89,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 417,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after purchasing an additional 62,760 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 223,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 17,159 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of LIT opened at $58.55 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $57.56 and a one year high of $82.17. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.93.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

