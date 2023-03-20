Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 250 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6,114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 953,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,429,000 after acquiring an additional 937,824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 450,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,952,000 after buying an additional 221,930 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after buying an additional 123,964 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,317,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 371,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,134,000 after acquiring an additional 204,721 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $82.73 on Monday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $80.50 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.92.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

