Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. PerkinElmer accounts for approximately 2.4% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at $69,329,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,624,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,660,000 after purchasing an additional 448,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7,468.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,046,000 after purchasing an additional 395,810 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 31.9% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 911,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,651,000 after purchasing an additional 220,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 15.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 212,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKI opened at $122.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.46 and a 1-year high of $184.75.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.30.

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

