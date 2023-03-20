Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 275 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. owned 1.89% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 28,450.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $178.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.89. The company has a market cap of $326.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $154.21 and a twelve month high of $196.64.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

