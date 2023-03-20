Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for approximately 4.1% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $88,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AutoZone by 24.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,731,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 297.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,146,000 after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $51,994,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,872 shares of company stock worth $94,603,027. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,365.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,452.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,388.31. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,610.05. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.64 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

