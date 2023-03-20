Marquette Asset Management LLC Invests $62,000 in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Black Diamond Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 48.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 572.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 70,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BDTX opened at $1.63 on Monday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

