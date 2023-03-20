Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 165 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 5.1% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 275.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in ASML by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale upped their target price on ASML from €520.00 ($559.14) to €680.00 ($731.18) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KBC Securities downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML stock opened at $633.69 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $714.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $646.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

