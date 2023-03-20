Marquette Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,705 Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lumos Pharma were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Lumos Pharma Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $3.57 on Monday. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 2,039.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

