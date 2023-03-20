Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) is Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s 7th Largest Position

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging comprises 4.8% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.11% of Graphic Packaging worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 215,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 145.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 72,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK opened at $23.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $25.17.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPK. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

