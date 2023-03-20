TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TOWN. Raymond James started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on TowneBank in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating for the company.

TowneBank Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.31 million for the quarter. TowneBank had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TowneBank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 39,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TowneBank by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,914,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 23.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,227,000 after acquiring an additional 316,304 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

