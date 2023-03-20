Old Port Advisors Sells 500 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 49,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock opened at $64.24 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $78.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.25.

