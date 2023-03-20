Telemus Capital LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock opened at $281.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.26 and a 200-day moving average of $310.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.