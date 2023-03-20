1,929 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $145.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

