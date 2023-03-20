Telemus Capital LLC Sells 133 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $114.69 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.88.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

