Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

TSLA opened at $180.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.52. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a market cap of $569.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

