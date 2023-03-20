Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,105 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $89.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.88. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $86.98 and a one year high of $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.12.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

