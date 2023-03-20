Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.7% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $288.39 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.70 and a 200 day moving average of $303.71. The company has a market capitalization of $292.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

