Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Reduced by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,591 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 163.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

Netflix stock opened at $303.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $396.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.18.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

