Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Schlumberger by 7.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.7% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $44.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,298.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,696 shares of company stock valued at $15,227,195. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

