Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 6,886 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE UL opened at $49.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

