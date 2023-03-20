Marquette Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA)

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Sera Prognostics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Sera Prognostics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,389,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 176,750 shares in the last quarter. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SERA opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. Sera Prognostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Sera Prognostics Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

