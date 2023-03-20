Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 1,685 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHD. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.