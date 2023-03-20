78,551 Shares in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Purchased by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $61,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of STSA stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.71. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $8.08.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

