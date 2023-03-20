Marquette Asset Management LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Singular Genomics Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMIC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $885,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 881,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 451,732 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,675,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after buying an additional 143,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 86.1% in the second quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,316,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 609,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

Singular Genomics Systems Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $1.31 on Monday. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.72 and a current ratio of 19.01.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.