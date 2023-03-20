Marquette Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Talaris Therapeutics by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 30,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $87.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TALS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

