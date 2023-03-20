Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 29,954 Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,954 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of InflaRx worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in InflaRx by 132.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of InflaRx by 42.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 226,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 67,214 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InflaRx by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 29,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of InflaRx by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52,910 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx Price Performance

Shares of IFRX stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About InflaRx

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

(Get Rating)

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.