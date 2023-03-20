Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 410,466 Shares of Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 410,466 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Astrotech were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the first quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of ASTC stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. Astrotech Co. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astrotech in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: Astrotech Technologies Inc, 1st Detect Corporation, AgLAB Inc, and BreathTech Corporation. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

