13,539 Shares in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Purchased by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CABA. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 648.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 72,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CABA. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

Cabaletta Bio Profile

Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $12.88.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

