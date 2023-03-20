Marquette Asset Management LLC Purchases 371 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 113.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $195.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.83. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

