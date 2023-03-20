Marquette Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,061,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 10.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 19.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

FSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Franklin Street Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,181.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $92,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 603,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,063.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 50,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,181.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 225,903 shares of company stock worth $554,399. 4.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FSP stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.24. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $179.64 million, a P/E ratio of 174.17 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 400.40%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment. The Real Estate Operation segment is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate, and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

