Marquette Asset Management LLC Invests $156,000 in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Acacia Research as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Acacia Research during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACTG opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.10. Acacia Research Co. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $5.30.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acacia Research in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

