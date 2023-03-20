Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $258,000 Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Burlington Stores by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after purchasing an additional 498,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,146,000 after buying an additional 491,363 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,600,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,873.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,129,000 after buying an additional 314,491 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after buying an additional 298,837 shares during the period.

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. OTR Global upgraded Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.73.

BURL stock opened at $210.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.08 and a 200-day moving average of $180.08. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

