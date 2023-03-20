Marquette Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,471,000 after buying an additional 304,540 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 888,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,524,000 after buying an additional 160,629 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 581.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 729,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after purchasing an additional 622,331 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 726,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,132,000 after purchasing an additional 44,261 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 651,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after purchasing an additional 219,983 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $53.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.77. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $61.62.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

