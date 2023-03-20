Marquette Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,957 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Geospace Technologies worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the second quarter valued at $448,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 56.9% in the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 851,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 308,805 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 936,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 65,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Geospace Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 12,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $70,270.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 309,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,734.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Geospace Technologies news, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 296,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary D. Owens purchased 12,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $70,270.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 309,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,734.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Geospace Technologies stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $7.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.

Geospace Technologies Corp. designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry for acquisition and processing of seismic data. It operates through the following business segments: Oil &Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets and Emerging Markets. The Oil & Gas Markets segments products include wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wire, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices and various other seismic products.

