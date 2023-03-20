Marquette Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Icosavax at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Icosavax by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Icosavax by 329.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Icosavax by 68.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Icosavax by 30.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Icosavax by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Icosavax
Icosavax Stock Performance
Icosavax stock opened at $6.41 on Monday. Icosavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16.
About Icosavax
Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
