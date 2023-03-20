Marquette Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Icosavax at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Icosavax by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Icosavax by 329.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Icosavax by 68.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Icosavax by 30.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Icosavax by 12.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Icosavax in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Icosavax news, General Counsel Elizabeth Bekiroglu sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $63,306.18. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,144.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Icosavax news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,814.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Elizabeth Bekiroglu sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $63,306.18. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 103,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,144.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,616 shares of company stock worth $817,103 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax stock opened at $6.41 on Monday. Icosavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

