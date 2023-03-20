Stonnington Group LLC Invests $517,000 in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Workiva by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Workiva by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Workiva by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 32,360 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Workiva from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Workiva from $101.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Workiva from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Workiva stock opened at $95.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.57.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.22 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 1,024.28% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $827,022.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $827,022.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,720 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $707,607.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,180.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,249 shares of company stock worth $4,924,271 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process, and people. Its platform includes Wdesk, which offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and a full audit trail.

