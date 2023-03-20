Stonnington Group LLC Sells 545 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Stonnington Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $78.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

