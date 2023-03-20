Stonnington Group LLC Has $717,000 Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in United Rentals by 146.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,322,000 after buying an additional 365,935 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after acquiring an additional 248,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,890,000 after acquiring an additional 221,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $45,477,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $370.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.04. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. OTR Global raised United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.46.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.