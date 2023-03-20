Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 218 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $74.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $97.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day moving average is $83.63.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

