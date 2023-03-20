Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,947 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,579,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $260,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,562,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $25.90 on Monday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $797.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

