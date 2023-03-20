CFO4Life L.P. Purchases Shares of 11,052 Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

CFO4Life L.P. purchased a new stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 104,402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 24,705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 124.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

About Plains GP

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.