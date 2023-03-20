CFO4Life L.P. Purchases Shares of 14,100 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

CFO4Life L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 380.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 71,489 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 24,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE ET opened at $11.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 87.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

