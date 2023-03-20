Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,117 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,117 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $36.03 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

